Israel plans to expand military presence up to 8 km inside Lebanon: Report

Israel plans to expand its military presence up to 8 kilometers (5 miles) inside Lebanese territory, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

According to Channel 14, the Israeli army has already begun establishing 18 new military sites inside Lebanon, some located deep inside Lebanese territory.

The outlet said discussions among Israeli officials reached a decision to maintain full control of Lebanese territory up to the Litani River, "and even beyond it in some areas."

The decision includes "moving the Israeli army's operational defense line into Lebanese territory, at least 8 kilometers from the international border," it added.

The Litani River is Lebanon's main river, flowing through the Bekaa Valley between the country's mountain ranges.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,072 people have since been killed and 2,966 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at US military assets.



















