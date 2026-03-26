8 Palestinians injured by Israel occupiers in West Bank

Eight Palestinians were injured Thursday in attacks by Israeli occupiers in the northern West Bank, including assaults on an ambulance crew, according to Palestinian officials.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said its teams in Tulkarem treated seven people injured in beatings during an attack by Israeli occupiers in the town of Ramin. Two of those injured were taken to a hospital for medical attention.

In the town of Huwara, south of Nablus, a 49-year-old Palestinian was shot in the foot during another attack, the organization said.

Israeli forces also held an ambulance and assaulted its crew before forcing the vehicle into a mountainous area, it added.

Israeli occupiers have escalated attacks against Palestinian towns and property across the West Bank since the Gaza war in October 2023. Murders, arson, theft, and other crimes by the occupants, including incidents caught on camera, have gone almost entirely unpunished.

According to Palestinian figures, at least 1,133 Palestinians have been killed and about 11,700 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and occupants in the occupied territory since Oct. 8, 2023.

Approximately 750,000 Israeli occupiers reside in hundreds of illegal settlements in the West Bank, including 250,000 in East Jerusalem, and they perpetrate daily attacks against Palestinian civilians with the aim of forcibly displacing them.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.