News Middle East Iran arrests 30 suspected of spying for Israel

Iran arrests 30 suspected of spying for Israel

Iranian security services have arrested 30 people with suspected links to the war launched by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media reported on Tuesday.



Secret service members carried out the arrest in the provinces of Lorestan, Hamadan and Kerman, Iran's state broadcaster reported.



Agents confiscated 11 Starlink devices as well as weapons from Israeli "mercenaries" and "traitors to the fatherland," according to a statement reported by state radio.



It was not possible to independently verify the claims.































