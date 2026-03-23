US-Israeli strike hits broadcast center in southern Iran, killing 1: Report

A US-Israeli strike hit a radio transmitter tower at the Persian Gulf Radio and Television Center in Iran's southern port city of Bandar Abbas, killing a security staff member and injuring another, the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported Monday.

The director general of the center said the attack, which targeted a 100-kilowatt AM radio transmitter tower, violated international law.

Broadcasts from the center resumed normally following the strike, IRIB said.

Bandar Abbas, located on the northern shore of the Strait of Hormuz, is a strategically vital Iranian port and home to a major Iranian naval base.

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.