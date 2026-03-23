Sirens sound in Bahrain, authorities urge public to seek safety

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Monday that sirens sounded in the country for the second time in roughly four hours.

It urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

No explanation was given for the alert.

The warning came amid Iran's retaliatory strikes against Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Bahrain has been among the hardest-hit Gulf states since US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28, with missiles hitting a service center affiliated with the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

The strikes have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.