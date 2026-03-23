Israeli army says it will strike another bridge in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army warned Monday it intends to strike another bridge in southern Lebanon, citing what it described as "Hezbollah activity" in the area.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement on the US social media company X that the army is conducting "extensive and precise" operations targeting Hezbollah activities in the area.

He said the military plans to attack the Dallafeh Bridge to allegedly "prevent the transfer of reinforcements and weapons" to southern Lebanon.

Adraee urged civilians to prioritize their safety by moving north of the Zahrani River and avoiding any movement southward, warning that doing so could put their lives at risk.

Early Monday, Israeli warplanes struck the Qasimiya Bridge over the Litani River for the second time since Sunday. The attack destroyed the bridge and cut off the main road linking the cities of Tyre and Sidon, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Tensions are escalating across southern Lebanon as Israel intensifies its targeting of infrastructure, particularly vital bridges over the Litani River, in a move that Tel Aviv claims is aimed at cutting off supply routes, while Lebanon sees it as a prelude to a "ground invasion."

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,029 people have been killed and 2,786 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The current escalation followed a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has killed over 1,300 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





