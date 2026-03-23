Israel launches fresh wave of strikes on Tehran’s infrastructure

The Israeli army said Monday that it launched a broad wave of attacks against government infrastructure in the Iranian capital.

Explosions were reported across several districts of Tehran, according to Fars News Agency.

Strikes were carried out in at least five municipal districts, with blasts heard in areas including Piroozi Street, Shahid Babaei Highway, Heravi Square and Hafez Street near the Jomhuri intersection.

No information was available on casualties or the extent of damage.

US-Israeli strikes against Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed at least 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.