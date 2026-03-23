Israeli believes US talking with Iran’s parliament speaker towards ending war: Report

Israel believes the United States is likely holding indirect negotiations with Iran's parliament speaker towards ending the current war, Israeli media reported Monday.

"In Israel, it is estimated that the United States is holding talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf," said daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

It added, however: "The negotiations are mostly conducted indirectly, and it is unclear whether the Americans are in direct contact with Qalibaf."

Separately, Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing an informed Israeli source, said US President Donald Trump's optimistic statement about alleged US-Iranian talks was "surprising," stressing that "it is too early to know whether these talks will lead to ending the war."

Trump said Monday he had ordered a five-day pause on strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing what he called "very good and productive" talks with Tehran over the past two days. Iran has denied any talks are taking place.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.