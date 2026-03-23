Israel destroys vital bridges in southern Lebanon in preparation for ‘ground invasion’

Tensions are escalating in southern Lebanon as Israel intensifies strikes on infrastructure, particularly key bridges over the Litani River, in what Tel Aviv claims are an attempt to cut supply lines, while Lebanese officials see it as a prelude to a "ground invasion."

Israel has continued targeting infrastructure in the south, especially after Defense Minister Israel Katz said he had ordered the military to destroy all bridges over the Litani River linking the south to Beirut and the Bekaa region.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called the Israeli attacks on bridges "a prelude to a ground invasion and an attempt to obstruct humanitarian aid access."

The Litani River, Lebanon's largest, rises west of Baalbek and flows through the Bekaa Valley between the country's mountain ranges. It runs about 170 kilometers and lies between roughly 6 and 30 kilometers from the Israeli border, with its closest points in the eastern sector and Nabatieh district.

Areas south of the Litani are known as the "border south," stretching between the river and the frontier with Israel. They include parts of the south and Nabatieh governorates, notably Tyre, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun districts, along with southern Nabatieh.

-KE6 BRIDGES UNDER FIRE

Seven bridges span the Litani River, including four main crossings: Qasmiyeh, Khardali, Qaquaiya and Tayr Felsay. Qasmiyeh is the largest and includes a smaller branch known as the Arzi Bridge, which was struck Monday. Secondary crossings include the old Qasmiyeh Bridge, Barghoz and Zrariyeh.

With the exception of Khardali — where access roads were targeted — and Barghoz, all other crossings have been directly hit by Israeli attacks.





-QASMIYEH BRIDGE

One of the most important crossings over the Litani near its mouth on the Mediterranean north of Tyre, it connects coastal areas between Sidon and Tyre and serves as a vital link between western, central and eastern sectors of southern Lebanon. It was struck Sunday in heavy Israeli airstrikes that partially destroyed it.





-OLD QASMIYEH BRIDGE

Located on the old coastal road linking Tyre and Sidon, it was destroyed in an Israeli strike on Friday.





-KHARDALI BRIDGE

Also known as the Khardali crossing, it links the Nabatieh and Marjayoun districts between Kfartabnit and Deir Mimas, making it a key internal route in southeastern Lebanon. While not directly hit, Israeli strikes on surrounding roads severed access between the two districts.





-ZRARIYEH BRIDGE

This bridge connects Tyre, Bint Jbeil, Nabatieh and Zahrani districts and is a major route between coastal and inland areas. It was partially destroyed in a strike last week.





-QAQUAIYA BRIDGE

Located in the town of Qaquaiya, it links Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil and is a major internal corridor. On Monday morning, Israeli warplanes launched a fierce raid targeting it, which led to its complete destruction. It connects the Nabatieh area with the Wadi al-Hujair Valley area and the Ghandouriya sector.





-TAYR FELSAY BRIDGE

A key artery linking coastal and inland areas in the south, especially between Tyre, Bint Jbeil, Nabatieh and Zahrani, it was targeted in a direct strike on Friday.





-BARGHOZ BRIDGE

Connecting western Bekaa to the south between Jezzine and Hasbaya, it remains the only bridge not yet targeted.





-ISOLATED SOUTH

Observers say attacks on these bridges effectively sever links between areas south of the Litani and the rest of Lebanon, isolating the operational zone.

Lebanese security sources told Anadolu that recent strikes on bridges and major roads indicate an operational approach aimed at isolating areas south of the river by targeting key nodes in the transport network.

Airstrikes also hit major routes such as the Khiam-Marjayoun and Debbine-Marjayoun roads, vital corridors linking areas north and south of the Litani.





-RAPID ESCALATION

Clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces are intensifying along an expanding front.

The town of Khiam in the far southeast has become the center of the heaviest fighting, as Israeli forces attempt to advance under heavy airstrikes and artillery fire.

Fighting is also ongoing in the border town of Taybeh, one of the closest points between the Litani River and the Israeli border, at about 7 to 8 kilometers, as Israel seeks to cut ground supply routes to Hezbollah south of the river.

In the southwest, clashes continue along the Naqoura axis, while fighting has repeatedly erupted near Odaisseh and Kfarkela following attempts by Israeli forces to push into those areas.

Witnesses in border areas told Anadolu that Israeli troops have entered some towns for short periods, carrying out hit-and-run operations in places as Markaba, Odaisseh, Kfarkela, Khiam, Taybeh, Alma al-Shaab and Dhayra.

These areas are not only front lines but also potential corridors for any Israeli ground advance toward the Litani River.

Israel's defense minister has earlier ordered the acceleration of home demolitions in Lebanese border towns adjacent to Israeli settlements, including Odaisseh, Kfarkela, Mays al-Jabal and Aitaroun.

He warned of applying what he described as a "Beit Hanoun and Rafah model," referring to large-scale destruction aimed at making areas uninhabitable, similar to what occurred in parts of Gaza.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,029 people have been killed and 2,786 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The current escalation followed a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has killed over 1,300 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.