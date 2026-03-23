Gulf states say they intercepted Iranian missiles, drones

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait said on Monday they intercepted ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran, as the US-Israeli war on Tehran entered its 24th day.

In separate statements, the Saudi Defense Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed four drones in the Eastern Province, in addition to intercepting a ballistic missile launched toward the capital Riyadh, while another missile fell in an "uninhabited area."

The Kuwaiti army said in a statement it had countered "hostile" missile and drone attacks, without providing further details.

The UAE Defense Ministry also said in two separate statements that it intercepted Iranian missile and drone attacks, without specifying their number.

Abu Dhabi said in a statement that an Indian national sustained minor injuries after debris fell following the interception of a ballistic missile in the Al Shamkha area.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



















