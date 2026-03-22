Qatar says helicopter crashed during routine duty, search operation underway

Qatar's Defense Ministry said Sunday a helicopter suffered a "technical malfunction" during a routine mission and crashed in the country's regional waters.

A search operation was launched for crew members and passengers, it said.

No immediate information was available on the cause beyond the technical malfunction, and there was no indication that the crash was the result of hostile action.

The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions. Qatar has faced repeated Iranian drone and missile strikes since the start of US-Israeli joint attacks on Iran began Feb. 28, with the country's Ras Laffan Industrial City, one of the world's largest LNG production hubs, struck multiple times.





