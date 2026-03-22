Iran collects $2M fees from some vessels passing through Hormuz, lawmaker says

Iran collects about $2 million in transit fees from some vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, an Iranian lawmaker said Sunday.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said Iran has established a "new concept of sovereignty" over the strait after 47 years and now charges certain ships $2 million for passage, he said during a television program cited by Iranian media.

"Collecting $2 million as transit fees from some vessels crossing the strait reflects Iran's strength," Boroujerdi said.

Since early March, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz to most ships, a key oil transit route that normally handles about 20 million barrels per day and roughly 20% of global liquefied natural gas trade. The closure has driven up shipping and insurance costs, pushed oil prices higher, and raised global economic concerns.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets," causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.