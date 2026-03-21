Syria foils arms smuggling attempt in Suwayda after clashes with armed group

Syria said Friday that it foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons and ammunition in the southern province of Suwayda after clashes erupted between security forces and an armed group.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement cited by Syria's official news agency SANA that specialized units carried out a security operation that thwarted an arms smuggling attempt along the Bosra al-Sham-Baka road.

The ministry stated that the operation was initiated following the detection of members of "outlaw groups" infiltrating areas near internal security positions in the region, accompanied by suspicious vehicle movements believed to be part of a plan to destabilize security and stability.

The statement said security units immediately raised their readiness levels and moved to surround the group.

Members of the group then opened fire, triggering clashes with security forces.

The ministry said two members of the armed group were killed and others injured during the confrontation, while two suspects were arrested.

Authorities also seized various weapons and ammunition found in the possession of the group.

Suwayda has been under a ceasefire since July, after deadly clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes left hundreds dead and injured.

The truce has been repeatedly violated by al-Hijri-linked groups, including attacks on military positions, while the government has maintained its commitment to the agreement, and facilitated civilian evacuations and the entry of humanitarian aid.





