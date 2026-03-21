Arab nations condemn Israeli strikes on Syria

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry condemned on Saturday Israel's strikes on Syrian army camps as "aggression", joining other Arab nations and Türkiye in calling on the international community to intervene.

Israel's military said on Friday it had struck southern Syria in response to what it called attacks against the Druze community in Sweida province.

Israel had bombed Syria during a deadly bout of sectarian violence last year, saying it was acting to defend the minority group.

The Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement that the kingdom condemned "the blatant Israeli aggression... in flagrant violation of international law and Syrian sovereignty".

It urged the international community "to put an end to Israel's violations of international laws and norms".

The Turkish foreign ministry earlier called the Israeli attack "a dangerous escalation" that must be stopped.

Egypt, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait all joined in condemning the Israeli strikes, stressing the need to ensure Syria's sovereignty and the global community's role in preventing such attacks.

Cairo's foreign ministry urged "the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities and take immediate action to put an end to these ongoing Israeli violations and attacks".

The Israeli strikes came as war roiled the Middle East after the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, sparking a conflict that has engulfed much of the region, although Syria has avoided being dragged into it.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday that clashes with government forces in Sweida province left at least four Druze fighters dead.

Israeli shelling later hit residential neighbourhoods in Sweida city, the Observatory said.

After the overthrow of Syria's longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Israel moved its forces into the UN-patrolled demilitarised zone on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, and has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria as well as regular incursions.

The military said on Friday it "will not allow harm to come to Druze in Syria and will continue to act for their protection".

The Syrian foreign ministry denounced an "outrageous assault on Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and called the Israeli justification "flimsy pretexts and fabricated excuses".

President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Friday that he was working "to keep Syria away from any conflict" and that his government was on good terms "with all neighbouring states".