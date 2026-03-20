Sirens sound in northern Israel amid regional escalation

Sirens warning of missile and rocket fire sounded Friday in Kiryat Shmona and Margaliot in northern Israel amid ongoing regional escalation, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The report provided no further details.

Hostilities have intensified since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, which have killed some 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.