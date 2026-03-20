Intervention in Eid prayer in Jerusalem

Occupied East Jerusalem is entering Eid al-Fitr on a somber note, under the shadow of unprecedented restrictions and interventions by the Israeli administration against Al-Aqsa Mosque.



Israel, using tensions with Iran and security reasons as pretexts, has increased its pressure on Al-Aqsa Mosque since the beginning of Ramadan. For the first time, the gates of the holy sanctuary were kept closed to Muslims during an Eid prayer.



With Al-Aqsa Mosque closed for worship, thousands of Palestinians gathered in front of the Old City walls and at the closest points to Al-Aqsa to perform Eid prayers. The crowd, demonstrating their will to "not leave Al-Aqsa alone," tried to perform their prayers in the streets, chanting "Allahu Akbar."



However, the Israeli police brutally intervened against civilians gathered at several points in East Jerusalem, particularly on Sultan Suleiman and Salahaddin streets. Throwing stun grenades at Palestinian youths and families, Israeli forces used stun grenades and batons to disperse the crowd attempting to worship.