Fire breaks out at Kuwait’s Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery after drone attack

Kuwait Petroleum Company said on Friday that a fire broke out in some units of the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery after it was targeted by drones early in the morning.

According to Kuwait's official news agency KUNA, the company confirmed that the refinery was struck by unmanned aerial vehicles for the second time in two days.

The statement said the attack caused fires in several units of the refinery but noted that there were no casualties or injuries according to initial assessments.

It added that firefighting and emergency teams responded promptly to the blaze, while some refinery units were shut down, and all necessary precautions were taken to ensure workers' safety.