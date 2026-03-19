UAE says its air defense systems are actively intercepting Iranian missiles and drones

The United Arab Emirates said Thursday that its air defense systems were actively countering missile and drone attacks launched from Iran.

The Defense Ministry said on the US social media company X's platform that blasts heard across various parts of the country were the result of ballistic missile interceptions by air defense batteries and fighter jets engaging drones and other aerial threats.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28 and have reportedly killed around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

The UAE has previously reported multiple interceptions since the start of the military campaign.





