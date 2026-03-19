Nearly 4,000 Israelis injured since start of war with Iran, Health Ministry says

A damaged flat at the impact site in a residential building, following an Iranian missile strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 19, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Nearly 4,000 Israelis have been injured and taken to hospitals since the start of the war with Iran, the country's Health Ministry said Thursday.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, the ministry said 3,924 casualties have been recorded since the escalation began following Iranian attacks.

It added that 79 people remain hospitalized.

In the past 24 hours, hospitals received 177 casualties, including one person in serious condition, two in moderate condition, 167 with minor injuries and seven treated for anxiety, the ministry said.

Earlier Thursday, Israel's emergency service reported that one person was killed and five others injured when an Iranian missile struck the Sharon region in central Israel.

Israeli media said rescue teams were searching several areas after debris fell following the attack.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper also reported that an eight-story building in Tel Aviv was damaged in a missile strike.

The attacks comes as the United States and Israel continue a joint offensive on Iran launched on Feb. 28.

The strikes have killed about 1,300 people in Iran, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.