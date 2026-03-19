Explosions heard in Iran’s capital amid US-Israeli attacks

A series of explosions were heard in Tehran on Wednesday evening, as the US and Israel escalated their offensive against Iran.

According to an Anadolu reporter, successive blasts occurred in the eastern and western parts of the city, followed by plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



















