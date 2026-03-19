Ex-counterterrorism chief Kent under FBI probe for alleged leaks

Joe Kent, who resigned Tuesday as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, had been under FBI investigation on suspicion of leaking classified information, Axios reported Wednesday.

Administration officials had long labeled Kent a "known leaker" and barred him from presidential briefings, sources told the outlet.

He was suspected of passing information to conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and at least one other podcaster. The FBI is also examining leaked intelligence related to Iran and Israel, according to one source.

Kent did not respond to requests for comment, Axios said.

A 20-year US Army Special Forces veteran and former CIA paramilitary officer, Kent told Carlson on Wednesday that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States and accused pro-Israel lobbyists and think tanks of undermining diplomatic efforts by shifting Washington's red line on Tehran's nuclear program.



