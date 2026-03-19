Arab, Islamic foreign ministers call on Iran to halt attacks after consultative meeting in Riyadh

Foreign ministers from a number of Arab and Islamic countries called Thursday on Iran to immediately halt its attacks on regional states following a consultative ministerial meeting.

Saudi Arabia hosted the meeting in Riyadh, bringing together the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates to discuss ways to support regional security and stability.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the ministers condemned what they described as deliberate Iranian attacks using ballistic missiles and drones targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure, including oil facilities, desalination plants, airports, housing complexes and diplomatic premises.

They stressed that such attacks cannot be justified under any circumstances and affirmed the right of states to defend themselves in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The ministers called on Iran to immediately halt its attacks and respect international law and the principles of good neighborliness as a first step toward de-escalation and restoring regional stability.

They said the future of relations with Iran depends on respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their internal affairs and refraining from threats against neighboring countries.

The statement also urged Iran to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), cease all attacks immediately and refrain from actions that could threaten international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz or maritime security in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The ministers also reiterated support for Lebanon's sovereignty, stability and territorial unity, backing the Lebanese government's decision to ensure weapons remain solely in the hands of the state.

They also condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon and what they described as Israel's expansionist policies in the region.

The participants agreed to continue consultations and coordination to address developments and take necessary measures to protect the security and sovereignty of their countries and stop Iranian attacks.

A regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





