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News World Ukraine peace talks paused amid Iran war, Russia's Izvestia says

Ukraine peace talks paused amid Iran war, Russia's Izvestia says

Reuters WORLD
Published March 19,2026
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UKRAINE PEACE TALKS PAUSED AMID IRAN WAR, RUSSIAS IZVESTIA SAYS
A man looks through debris at the site of a recent Russian air attack in front of a damaged residential apartment building in Zaporizhzhia on March 18, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Peace talks between the United States, Russia and ⁠Ukraine ⁠are on pause amid the Iran war, Izvestia reported ⁠on Thursday, citing Russian officials.

Izvestia said the Kremlin had confirmed the pause and that the Iran ⁠war could ⁠push Kyiv towards compromise.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev would continue ⁠working on investment and economic cooperation but the trilateral talks were on pause.

"Kirill Dmitriev ⁠continues ‌work. ‌The trilateral ⁠group is ‌on pause," Peskov was quoted ⁠as saying ⁠by Izvestia.