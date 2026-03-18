Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile, downs 15 drones

Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that its air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward Al-Kharj governorate south of the capital Riyadh.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said debris from the interception fell near Prince Sultan Air Base but no damage was reported.

Since early Wednesday, Saudi air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and 15 drones targeting its territory, the Defense Ministry announced.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

The United Arab Emirates has been the most targeted country, followed by Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, while Oman, which was involved in nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran before the war, recorded the lowest number of attacks.