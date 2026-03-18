UAE says 2 soldiers, 6 civilians killed in Iranian attacks since war outbreak

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that Iranian attacks have killed two military personnel and six civilians and wounded 158 others since the start of the US-Iran war late last month.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said air defenses intercepted 13 ballistic missiles and 27 drones from Iran on Wednesday.

It added that the country's air defense systems had dealt with 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,699 drones since the start of the Iranian attacks on Feb. 28.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.