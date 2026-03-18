US-Israeli strike hits ambulance in southern Iran

A US-Israeli airstrike hit an ambulance transporting wounded people in Iran's southern Fars province, the Iranian Red Crescent said Wednesday.

The organization added in a statement the attack has left the ambulance on fire, No information was yet available about casualties.

Red Crescent chief Pir Hossein denounced the attack as a "flagrant violation" of human rights and international law.

Iranian media earlier reported that several oil facilities came under US-Israeli strikes in Fars on Wednesday.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani earlier said that US-Israeli attacks targeted 52 health centers, 29 clinics, 19 emergency centers, 16 ambulances and a medical helicopter since Feb. 28.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.