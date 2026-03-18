Lebanese media official, wife killed in Israeli strike in Beirut

A Lebanese media official and his wife were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Wednesday, local media reported.

Al-Manar television station said that Mohammed Shari, the channel's director for political programming, and his wife were killed in the strike that targeted the Zoqaq al-Blat neighborhood in Beirut.

Their children and grandchildren were injured in the attack, the channel said.

The Israeli army has escalated its airstrikes across Lebanon in recent days amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 912 people have been killed and 2,221 injured in Israeli strikes across Lebanon since March 2.

The current escalation followed a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed around 1,300 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."





