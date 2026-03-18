Indonesia suspends Gaza troop deployment amid Middle East tensions

Indonesia has suspended its plans to deploy up to 8,000 troops to the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, a cabinet member announced on Tuesday.

"Everything is on hold," Minister of State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi said after a coordination meeting at the Defense Ministry, Antara News reported on Wednesday.

Jakarta had pledged the troops for deployment under the International Stabilization Force (ISF) to the devastated Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Prasetyo cited "escalating regional security situation as the main reason for the indefinite delay" in joining the ISF mission, which received approval from the UN Security Council last November following a US-led resolution.

Earlier, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto also said Jakarta's plan to send peacekeeping troops to Gaza is now on "hold."

Regional tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel initiated a war with Iran on Feb. 28, prompting retaliation by Tehran on Tel Aviv and U.S. bases in the wider Gulf region.

The conflict has killed more than 1,200 people, including senior Iranian officials, according to regional reports.





