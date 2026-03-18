Israel’s flag carrier cancels flights to 28 destinations next week amid airport restrictions

Israeli flag carrier El Al said Wednesday that it will cancel flights scheduled for next week to 28 destinations due to restrictions on operations at Ben Gurion Airport amid the war with Iran.

The airline said in a statement, cited by Israeli daily Haaretz, that it had canceled some flights on March 21- 27 originally scheduled before the war, including return flights.

"Due to restrictions on Ben Gurion Airport operations, and in compliance with Home Front Command directives, flights scheduled between March 21 and 27 to some destinations have been canceled," the airline said.

The destinations include Barcelona, Berlin, Belgrade, Boston, Marseille, Bucharest, Vienna, Venice, and Larnaca/Larnaka, on the island of Cyprus.

El Al said it will issue further updates for destinations not included in the announcement in line with developments and official directives.

"At this stage, and due to the restrictions, we are unable to provide alternative flights for customers whose flights have been canceled. Customers may receive a full refund or a credit voucher for use on El Al flights," the airline added.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that, starting Wednesday evening, the number of passengers departing Israel will be reduced due to increased missile launches and impacts near Ben Gurion Airport.

From midnight through Saturday evening, the number of outbound passengers per flight will be limited to about 130, according to the report.

Additional assessments will be done over the weekend to determine whether operations will continue, the channel added.

Earlier Wednesday, Israeli media reported that three private aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport were damaged in recent days after a barrage of Iranian missiles struck the area, claiming no casualties.

Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that one of the aircraft was completely destroyed by fire.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, so far killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.























