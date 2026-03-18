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Israel claims airstrike on Iran’s intelligence minister

An Israeli airstrike targeted Iran's Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib amid escalating hostilities, a joint offensive by Israel and the US against Iran since Feb. 28, and retaliatory Iranian strikes across the region.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 18,2026
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ISRAEL CLAIMS AIRSTRIKE ON IRAN’S INTELLIGENCE MINISTER

Israel said Wednesday that an airstrike targeted Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, as hostilities between the two regional foes continued to escalate.

Israeli Channel 12 said Tel Aviv is still assessing the results of the attack, without giving any further details.

Regional escalations continued to rage as Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.