Israel claims airstrike on Iran’s intelligence minister

Israel said Wednesday that an airstrike targeted Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, as hostilities between the two regional foes continued to escalate.

Israeli Channel 12 said Tel Aviv is still assessing the results of the attack, without giving any further details.

Regional escalations continued to rage as Israel and the US have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





