Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan to attend regional meeting in Riyadh

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to participate in a meeting on the recent regional developments hosted by Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry said the meeting will be held on Wednesday in the Saudi capital.

The meeting will focus on the recent developments in the region, it added, without providing further details on the agenda or the participating countries.

The tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





