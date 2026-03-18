Germany, France warn against escalating Iran conflict

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (R) speaks next to France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during a press conference at the foreign ministry in Berlin, Germany, 18 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

Germany and France on Wednesday warned against an escalation of the war in Iran.

"Despite our clear stance on this (Iranian) regime, no one has any interest in seeing this armed conflict escalate further," said German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at a joint press briefing with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot in Berlin.

This war has "real escalation potential, not only within the region but also the whole world," Wadephul said, urging stepped-up diplomatic efforts to help de-escalate the Iran conflict.

"All in all, we now face a major challenge: together with our partners, the United States and Israel, we must try to identify a point at which the military objectives set by these two countries have been achieved and from which we can then move toward de-escalation and a resolution of the hostilities…," he added.

Meanwhile, the French foreign minister echoed Wadephul's remarks on the mounting potential danger of the Iran war.

"We must put an end to military escalation; it is dangerous. It is out of control, but for that to happen, the Iranian regime must make concessions and radically change its stance so that a political solution can emerge that allows for Iran's peaceful coexistence with its regional neighbors…," Barrot said.

Germany and France are "concerned" over the war in Iran and are calling for "an end to the hostilities," he added.

Wadephul and Barrot said on Tuesday they are ready to offer the US and Israel support for a political solution in the region after the end of hostilities in the Iran war.

The US, along with Israel, launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, abandoning nuclear talks under the mediation of Oman.

The operation started on the pretext of destroying Iran's nuclear program and removing threats from the "Iranian regime." The ongoing attacks have since killed the supreme leader and many other high-profile political and military figures.

Tehran, refusing to surrender, has retaliated by targeting Israel as well as Iraq and Gulf states that host US bases, affecting global markets and aviation. It has also effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil shipments, sending prices higher.