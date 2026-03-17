US-Israeli actions ‘have no basis under international law,’ Scotland

Scotland's First Minister John Swinney on Tuesday criticized the actions of the US and Israel in Iran, saying they "have no basis under international law."

"So let me be clear, the unjustifiable actions of the US and Israel have no basis under international law. They must stop for the sake of innocent children in Iran, for the sake of peace," he said in a post on the US social media company X.

"Right now, once again, the world is watching as war rages in the Middle East. We all know the Iranian regime is brutal and illegitimate. It has brought untold suffering on its own citizens and on people across the region," he added.

However, he added: "But that does not justify what we are seeing on our television screens every night. Tehran in flames. Whole streets on fire, schools bombed, thousands killed."

He concluded by calling for diplomatic efforts, saying: "Our call is for diplomacy, for de-escalation and for an end to this war."

Hostilities in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.