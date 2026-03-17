Projectile hits nuclear power plant site in southern Iran

A projectile struck the site of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in southern Iran, Iranian media reported Tuesday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said a "hostile projectile" hit the area of the nuclear facility.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said no financial, technical, or human damage was reported and that the plant was not affected in the incident.

The organization said the strike violates international regulations prohibiting military attacks on nuclear facilities, warning that the incident could have had severe consequences for the wider region, including the Gulf region.

The US and Israel have continued a joint offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets," causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.