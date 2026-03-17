Malaysia’s premier slams Israel over Al-Aqsa closure, calls for reopening

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday criticized Israel over the closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque and called for its immediate reopening.

In a statement, Anwar said that as Muslims around the world prepare to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, Israeli occupation forces have kept the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque closed.

"The faithful are denied their right to worship at Islam's third holiest site, through the final days of Ramadan and now into Eid. Israel's actions have no legitimate basis in law, in morality or in any sincere conception of human dignity," he wrote on US social media platform X.

He described the move as a violation of international law and fundamental human dignity, warning that continued restrictions reflect growing impunity.

Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in occupied East Jerusalem, holds deep religious significance for Muslims worldwide.

Anwar called for the immediate reopening of the site, urging governments with influence over Israel to take concrete steps beyond diplomatic statements to ensure access for worshippers.

He also expressed solidarity with Palestinians marking Eid under restrictions, praising their resilience and assuring continued support from Malaysia.

The statement came as Israel has kept Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem closed since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28, while allowing only about 50 worshippers to pray at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank.