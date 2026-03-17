Ireland rules out joining mission to reopen Strait of Hormuz

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday that Ireland would not take part in a mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz following a US call to deploy naval forces in the area.

Martin ruled out Irish involvement in any EU mission to reopen the strategic oil route ahead of his visit to the White House on Tuesday.

"We don't have that offensive military capacity in any shape or form, so obviously it's not something that's on our agenda," he said.

Several European countries have also rejected calls from the US to deploy naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that they have no intention of engaging militarily in the escalating conflict with Iran.

Earlier Monday, Trump said "numerous countries" were preparing to assist the US in reopening the Strait of Hormuz but did not name them, citing concerns they could be targeted by Iran.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of global energy market concerns since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced its closure to most vessels amid the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on the country that began on Feb. 28.

Before the war started, about 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait daily. Its disruption has driven oil prices higher.

The ongoing US-Israeli attacks on Iran have so far killed around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.