Iran says 'outcome of war cannot be determined by tweets'

The spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said on Tuesday that "the outcome of the war cannot be determined by tweets."

The remarks were a "message to the president of the United States (Donald Trump)," Ebrahim Zolfaghari said in a video message released by Al Jazeera, adding that the result of the war is "determined in the field."

He also mocked the US campaign name "Epic Fury," saying it would be better called "Epic Fear."

Hostilities in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



