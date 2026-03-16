Iranian missile fragments hit multiple sites in central Israel

Debris from an intercepted Iranian missile hit multiple locations in central Israel on Monday as fighting between Iran, Israel and the US continued to rage across the region, Israeli media reported.

Israeli Channel 12 said fragments fell in the cities of Shoham, Rishon LeZion, Lod and Ness Ziona near Tel Aviv.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Regional escalation has raged since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."