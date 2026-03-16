Trump says Israel 'would never' use nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump on Monday rejected his adviser's warning that Israel could consider using a nuclear weapon in the ongoing war with Iran.

Asked about remarks by White House adviser David Sacks, who warned that Israel might consider a nuclear option and suggested the US should "declare victory and get out" of the war, Trump said: "Israel wouldn't do that. Israel would never do that."

He added: "There's a theory. You pounded them to hell, and you can just leave now, and it'll take 10 years for them to build back, not nearly what they have right now."

Sacks, a venture capitalist who serves as the administration's artificial intelligence and crypto adviser, recently argued that Washington should seek an "off-ramp" from the conflict.

Speaking on his "All-In" podcast, he said it may be a "good time to declare victory and get out," warning that further escalation could carry catastrophic risks.

"If this war continues for weeks or months, then Israel could just be destroyed," he said. "Their air defenses could become exhausted . . . And then you have to worry about Israel escalating the war by contemplating using a nuclear weapon."