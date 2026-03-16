Erdoğan sends Laylat al-Qadr message of peace to Muslims around world

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the nation and the Islamic world on the Night of Power (Laylat al-Qadr), wishing that this blessed night would bring peace, tranquility, and goodness to the entire world and humanity.

In a post shared on his social media account, President Erdoğan said:

"I congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on Laylat al-Qadr, and I pray that this exceptional night, which is better than a thousand months, will bring peace, tranquility, and blessings to our region and to all of humanity. May our night be blessed."







