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News World Erdoğan sends Laylat al-Qadr message of peace to Muslims around world

Erdoğan sends Laylat al-Qadr message of peace to Muslims around world

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan published a social media message on Monday commemorating Laylat al-Qadr, offering his congratulations to the nation and the Islamic world. In his post, the President prayed that the holy night—described in the Quran as "better than a thousand months"—would bring lasting peace, tranquility, and blessings to the region and the wider world.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published March 16,2026
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ERDOĞAN SENDS LAYLAT AL-QADR MESSAGE OF PEACE TO MUSLIMS AROUND WORLD

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated the nation and the Islamic world on the Night of Power (Laylat al-Qadr), wishing that this blessed night would bring peace, tranquility, and goodness to the entire world and humanity.

In a post shared on his social media account, President Erdoğan said:

"I congratulate our nation and the Islamic world on Laylat al-Qadr, and I pray that this exceptional night, which is better than a thousand months, will bring peace, tranquility, and blessings to our region and to all of humanity. May our night be blessed."