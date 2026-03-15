 Contact Us
News Middle East Saudi Arabia says drone intercepted in country’s east

Saudi Arabia says drone intercepted in country’s east

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published March 15,2026
Subscribe
SAUDI ARABIA SAYS DRONE INTERCEPTED IN COUNTRY’S EAST

The Saudi Defense Ministry said Sunday that air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone in the country's eastern region.

In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson said the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in the Eastern Province.

The attacks come as the US and Israel have continued a joint attack on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."