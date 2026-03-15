Saudi Arabia says drone intercepted in country’s east

The Saudi Defense Ministry said Sunday that air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone in the country's eastern region.

In a statement, the ministry's official spokesperson said the unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in the Eastern Province.

The attacks come as the US and Israel have continued a joint attack on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."