Loud explosions reported in East Jerusalem, Tel Aviv after Iranian missile strikes

Loud explosions were heard early Sunday in the occupied East Jerusalem and Tel Aviv following missile attacks from Iran against Israel, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Residents in East Jerusalem first received phone alerts warning of the incoming strikes, before explosions were seen in the sky.

Israeli media reported similar blasts in Tel Aviv.

The army's Home Front Command said the threat passed within minutes.

Emergency services reported no serious injuries, with only minor cases among those rushing to shelters.





