Lebanon’s Hezbollah carries out several attacks on Israeli positions amid raging conflict

Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed several drone and missile strikes on Israeli sites on Sunday, as regional escalation continues to widen following a US-Israeli attack on Iran.

In separate statements, the group said the attacks were carried out "in response to the Israeli aggression" targeting dozens of Lebanese cities and towns, including Beirut's southern suburbs.

The group said it fired a rocket barrage at the Israeli settlement of Nahariya, and an air defense system in the Ma'alot-Tarshiha area in northern Israel.

Hezbollah said its fighters also shelled gatherings of Israeli soldiers at the Jabiyah point opposite the Lebanese border town of Meiss El Jabal, and at the Hadbat al-Ajl position north of the Kfar Yuval settlement.

A large rocket barrage also targeted Israeli soldiers gathered in Khallet al-Mahafir on the outskirts of the border town of Adaisseh in southern Lebanon and at the Avivim barracks, the group said, adding that another attack hit the Rafael military industries complex north of the Krayot area in northern Israel.

Hezbollah also claimed a drone strike on Israeli military vehicles near Adaisseh, and the Palmachim Airbase south of Tel Aviv, about 140 kilometers from the Lebanese border.

Hostilities have escalated since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran, killing around 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The conflict also spilled over to Lebanon, with the Israeli army expanding attacks that have killed more than 800 people and injured over 2,000 others since March 2 amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah.



















