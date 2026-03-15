Iran says ready for joint probe with regional states over attacked targets

Iran's foreign minister said Sunday Tehran is ready to sit with regional countries to form a joint investigation committee to determine the nature of the targets that have come under attack and whether they were US-linked, as hostilities between Tehran and Washington continue to rage across the region.

In an interview with The New Arab (Al-Araby Al-Jadeed) newspaper to be fully published later Sunday, Araghchi said strikes carried out by Iran targeted "US bases and interests in the region" as part of Tehran's response to attacks launched against Iran from those bases.

The minister said Tehran had obtained information indicating that the US and Israel were launching attacks from specific locations toward Arab countries.

"We have not targeted any civilian or residential area in the countries of the region so far," he added.





