6 Israelis injured by debris of Iranian missiles in Tel Aviv

A firefighter extinguishes a blaze in a vehicle following a projectile impact from an Iranian strike in southern Tel Aviv on March 15, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Six Israelis were lightly injured Sunday from debris of intercepted Iranian missiles in central Israel, local media reported.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said sirens sounded in central Israel when fragments fell in several areas in Tel Aviv, causing damage to buildings and vehicles.

Israeli Channel 12 said three people sustained minor injuries after a missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead spread submunitions across the area.

The national emergency service MDA also said a 60-year-old man sustained moderate injuries after a missile struck a building in the city of Bnei Brak, east of Tel Aviv.

Two more suffered minor injuries after missile fragments struck a building in the city of Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv, Yedioth Ahronoth said.

Bnei Brak and Ramat Gan are located in the Gush Dan area, the Tel Aviv metropolitan region, Israel's largest population center along the Mediterranean coast.

Videos broadcast by Israeli media showed extensive damage to a building in Tel Aviv after it partially collapsed, with several cars catching fire, amid widespread panic among Israelis.

The channel said another missile was launched toward the city of Eilat on the Red Sea coast in southern Israel, but was intercepted by air defenses.

Sunday's barrage marked the seventh round of missiles launched by Iran toward Israel since midnight.

Separately, the building where the US consul in Israel resides in Jerusalem was struck Saturday by debris from interceptor missiles during launches toward the city, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Hostilities have escalated since Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran, killing around 1,200 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



















