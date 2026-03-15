14 people, including 4 children, killed in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon

Lebanon's Health Ministry on Sunday announced that 14 people, including four children , were killed, and eight others injured in three airstrikes carried out by Israel in southern Lebanon.

"In the attack carried out on the Rahibat neighborhood in the city of Nebatieh in southern Lebanon, seven people, including four children, were killed," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement also gave information about attacks targeting the Haret Saida area in the city of Sidon (Saida) and the Katrani area in the town of Jezzine in southern Lebanon.

According to the ministry, seven more people were killed in the two Israeli attacks on Haret Saida and Katrani.

Four people died in Haret Saida and three in Katrani, while eight people were injured in the attacks.

Also, Lebanese local media reported that earlier in the morning, the Israeli army targeted an apartment in the Shurahbil area of Sidon.

No detailed information has yet been provided about the consequences of that strike.

Lebanon's Health Ministry had previously announced that 826 people have been killed since March 2 in the ongoing Israeli attacks, including 106 children and 65 women.