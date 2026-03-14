Iranian foreign minister ‘sincerely’ thanks Türkiye for support

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "sincerely" thanked Türkiye and the Turkish people Friday for their "prayers and support."

"During these blessed days of Ramadan, the prayers and solidarity shown by our brotherly Turkish nation and our friend, the Republic of Türkiye, toward the Iranian people are a great source of strength and morale for us," Araghchi wrote in Turkish on US social media company X.

"We sincerely thank you for your prayers and support," Araghchi added.

Emphasizing that Iran will "continue to resolutely defend its sovereignty and the security of its people," he said Tehran believes "justice and peace will prevail."

His remarks came after Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said a ballistic munition fired from Iran into Turkish airspace was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense assets deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean. It was the third incident since the US-Israeli war on Iran began in late February, killing 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.