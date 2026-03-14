Iran war entering 'decisive phase,' Israeli defence minister says

The war against Iran launched by Israel and the United States two weeks ago is intensifying and entering a "decisive phase," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.



Katz did not specify whether this meant Israel and US were expecting their military campaign to soon come to an end but only said the next phase would last as long as necessary, according to the remarks released by his office.



The Israeli Air Force continues to carry out an intensive wave of attacks on Tehran, and across Iran as a whole, Katz said, while calling on Iranians to oppose their leadership.



"Only the Iranian people can put an end to this – through a determined struggle until the terrorist regime is overthrown," the minister said.



Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said it had detected a new wave of missile launched toward the country from Iran.



Air defence systems were working to intercept the projectiles, it said on Telegram.



