Iran threatens to target ports, US sites in UAE

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday threatened to target shipping ports and locations hosting US soldiers in some cities of the UAE amid escalating tensions in the region.

The spokesperson said in remarks carried by Iranian media that sites linked to the US military presence could be among potential targets, calling for the evacuation of US ports and piers in the UAE.

The threats came after the recent security developments in the UAE, where the Dubai Government Media Office said debris fell on the facade of a building in central Dubai following an aerial interception.

In recent days, air defenses in the United Arab Emirates have also dealt with several aerial threats in the country's airspace.

Iran's warning came at a time of rising regional tensions amid the ongoing war launched by Israel and the US against Iran, and Tehran's attacks on US military and strategic facilities across several countries in the region.





