B-2 stealth bombers used in operation against Iran: US Central Command

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Friday B-2 stealth bombers carried out a mission targeting Iranian capabilities as part of an ongoing operation that began late last month.

"B-2 stealth bombers takeoff to conduct a mission during Operation Epic Fury, delivering long-range fire to not only eliminate the threat from the Iranian regime today, but also eliminate their ability to rebuild in the future," CENTCOM said on US social media company, sharing visuals of the bombers.

Earlier, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said all of Iran's defense companies will be destroyed "soon, and very soon."

"Today will be yet again the highest volume of strikes that America has put over the skies of Iran and Tehran.

"The number of sorties and number of bomber pulses, the highest yet, ramping up and only up. And quantity has a quality of its own as we continue to ramp up," Hegseth told the reporters alongside Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure. A total of 13 US service members have been killed since the operation began.